Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.