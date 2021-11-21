Joseph B. Armes Sells 3,442 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

