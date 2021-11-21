JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($117.37).

ETR:VAR1 opened at €117.30 ($133.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.87. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($206.02).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

