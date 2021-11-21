JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

