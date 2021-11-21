JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $114.09 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

