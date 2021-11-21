JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $475.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

