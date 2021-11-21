JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,048 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.04.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.