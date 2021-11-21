Jrs Investments Llc Sells 8,860 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.
- On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.
- On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $82.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.