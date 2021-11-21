Jrs Investments Llc Sells 8,860 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $693,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25.

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

