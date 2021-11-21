JUST Market Capitalization Reaches $174.99 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $174.99 million and approximately $213.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

