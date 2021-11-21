Kadena Hits One Day Volume of $57.35 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $18.43 or 0.00030969 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $57.35 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,771,087 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

