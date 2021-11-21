Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 132,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. KAO has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

