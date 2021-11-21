Karyn Smith Sells 3,535 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99.

On Thursday, September 30th, Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.60 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after buying an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

