Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

