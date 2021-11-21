KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

