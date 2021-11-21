KickToken (KICK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $1.44 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,161,951 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

