Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.39.

KL opened at C$54.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.38. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$58.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,095,000. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,000.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

