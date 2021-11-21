Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KTYCF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.19.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

