KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 939,200 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.26. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,471.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,724 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.