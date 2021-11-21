KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 965 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.16 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

