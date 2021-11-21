KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

