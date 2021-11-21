KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252.

Shares of SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

