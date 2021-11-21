KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $120.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

