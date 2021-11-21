Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $73.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSS. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kohl’s by 34.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

