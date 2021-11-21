Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

