KOK (KOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $374.00 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00005917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $374.00 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00219285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.