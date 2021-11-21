Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,318 shares.The stock last traded at $165.02 and had previously closed at $155.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 410.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.