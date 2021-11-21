Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $209.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.90 million to $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,196. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,351. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.73.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.