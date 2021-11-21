Kristian Talvitie Sells 12,482 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

