Kristian Talvitie Sells 12,482 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PTC stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
