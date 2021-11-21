Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 5.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 50,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 961,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

