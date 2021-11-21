La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 362,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

