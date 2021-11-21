La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 362,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
