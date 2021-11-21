Land Securities Group’s (LDSCY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

