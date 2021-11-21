Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,107. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMRK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

