Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

LTRX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.