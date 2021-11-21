Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 71,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $433,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.