Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

