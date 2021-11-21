Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

