Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,116 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

