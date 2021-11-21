Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.