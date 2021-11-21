Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

