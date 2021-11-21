Level Four Financial LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $368,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its 200-day moving average is $387.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $222.63 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

