Level Four Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

