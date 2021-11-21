Level Four Financial LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 593.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 116.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $355.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.36 and a 200 day moving average of $348.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $292.20 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

