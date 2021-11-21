Level Four Financial LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

