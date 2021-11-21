Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $13.92

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.30. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

LICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

