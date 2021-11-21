Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $13,986,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 244,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

