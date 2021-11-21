Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tyman to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Wednesday. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 295.20 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 782.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The company has a market capitalization of £798.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

