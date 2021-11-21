Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.