Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter Sells 7,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$13.15. 329,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,823. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

