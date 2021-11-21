Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCTX shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 826,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,905. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $386.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.