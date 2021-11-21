Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$118.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

TSE:L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.69. The company has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

